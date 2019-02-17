Music Video: Madlib & Oh No – Big Whips

By cyclone -
0

Madlib & Oh No - Big Whips

Madlib and his brother Oh No team up for a new track titled “Big Whips”. This will appear on Gangster Doodles’ upcoming compilation project titled Gangster Music Vol. 1, drops March 1st.

Illustrator Marlon Sassy spoke about the release:

“Big Whips” came into existence because of a friend of a friend who knows a guy. I sent an email asking if he thought Madlib might be down to submit something. I knew it was a crazy long shot and didn’t really expect to get an answer back. But to my surprise a couple days later, I got a reply saying Madlib was into it. Madlib only had instrumentals available and the friend of a friend who knows a guy had the genius idea of getting Oh No on the track.

Oh No will also drop a new project with Blu called A Long Red Hot Los Angeles Night on March 1st and while Madlib and Freddie Gibbs long awaited project Bandana will be released soon as well so stay tuned.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR