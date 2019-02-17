Music Video: Madlib & Oh No – Big Whips

Madlib and his brother Oh No team up for a new track titled “Big Whips”. This will appear on Gangster Doodles’ upcoming compilation project titled Gangster Music Vol. 1, drops March 1st.

Illustrator Marlon Sassy spoke about the release:

“Big Whips” came into existence because of a friend of a friend who knows a guy. I sent an email asking if he thought Madlib might be down to submit something. I knew it was a crazy long shot and didn’t really expect to get an answer back. But to my surprise a couple days later, I got a reply saying Madlib was into it. Madlib only had instrumentals available and the friend of a friend who knows a guy had the genius idea of getting Oh No on the track.

Oh No will also drop a new project with Blu called A Long Red Hot Los Angeles Night on March 1st and while Madlib and Freddie Gibbs long awaited project Bandana will be released soon as well so stay tuned.