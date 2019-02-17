New Music: Emani 22 ft. Baby Goth & Kodie Shane – Slime

Emani 22 recently got an assist from Trippie Redd for a new collab titled “Inside”. She returns with another new song titled “Slime” featuring Baby Goth and Kodie Shane.

