New Music: Tracy – Don’t Touch

Tracy returns after his DJ Akademiks diss “My Bestie” with new record titled “Don’t Touch”. Produced byLeesta His upcoming project Designer Talk Pt. 2 is on the way.

His Goth Cowboy Tour kicks of March 16th in Washington DC.

