Video: J. Cole & Meek Mill Perform During NBA All Star Game

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game took place last night in Charlotte, North Carolina between Team Giannis and Team Lebron. The musical guest included Meek Mill who set things off during the intros and J. Cole as the halftime performer.

Meek brought the energy to begin the event performing during the announcement of each team’s players. He performed some of his fan favorites from his new album Championships, which included “Intro,” “Going Bad” and “Uptown Vibes”.

Coley Cole took in one of Dennis Smith Jr.’s dunks during the dunk contest on Saturday night and hit center stage at halftime during the main event performing a medley of his tracks “Middle Child”, “A Lot”, “ATM”, “Love Yourz”, and “No Role Models”

Watch both performances below.