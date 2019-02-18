Video: Joe Budden – State Of The Culture W/ Remy Ma, Scottie Beam & Jinx Episode 15

In this episode:

Let’s get to the shits! Joe Budden and co-hosts Remy Ma, Scottie Beam, and Jinx aren’t sugar coating shit. Today’s topics: Rich the Kid and Usher reportedly robbed (2:39), T.I. vs Floyd Mayweather (4:06), Jussie Smollett’s case developments (5:01) 21 Savage’s Good Morning America interview (7:49), What’s happening inside Greene Correctional Facility (9:40), The Grammy’s were blacker than ever,

but are we buying it? (11:30), BET vs. Nicki Minaj (16:00), Competition with Women in hip hop (23:26), Mo’Nique and Steve Harvey’s conversation on Money & Integrity/BlackBallling in Entertainment (31:10), Dame Dash apologizes to Jay-Z, Lyor Cohen & more (42:41), Hip Hop embracing Female Artists (47:47), and last but not least, Nipsey Hussle’s documentary on Dr.

Sebi (1:00:00). #SOTC