Atlanta’s Bloody Jay drops off his new mixtape Real Forever. Hosted by DJ Bigga Rankin. Featuring 13 new songs and guest appearances by Alley Boy, Boosie Badazz, Derez De’Shon, Trouble, YFN Lucci, and Ill Will. Also featuring production by Deraj Global, Mitch Mula, Will-A-Fool, J. Reid, and more.

You can stream Real Forever in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.