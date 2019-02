Memphis up & comer NLE Choppa follows his collab with BlocBoy JB titled “ChopBloc” and returns with the visuals for his buzzing record “Shotta Flow 2”. Directed by FTY Studios.

Choppa recently turned down several 43 million offers from major labels to sign with Steve Stoute’s independent upstart UnitedMasters to own the rights to all his music.

You can download “Shotta Flow 2” now on iTunes/Google Play. Also check out his Genius lyric breakdown.