New Music: Chris Orrick – Out To Sea / Liquor Store Hustle

Mello Music Group’s Chris Orrick is gearing up to release his new album Out to Sea on May 24th. He drops off the title-track and track 3 “Liquor Store Hustle” to build anticipation.

Out to Sea began without any overarching ideas—writing as a way of figuring out what he needed to say and as a form of catharsis. Themes of stormy weather and disastrous climate started to materialize from the fog of word. It was an easy leap to link them with mental illness and the diseased discourse that has infected the political climate in the Trump era.

Stream both “Out To See” & “Liquor Store Hustle” the record below and pre-order now on BandCamp.

<a href="http://chrisorrickraps.bandcamp.com/album/out-to-sea">Out To Sea by Chris Orrick</a>