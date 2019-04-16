Nas & Mary J. Blige Announce Upcoming Tour

Nas and Mary J. Blige will team up for a new joint tour.

The tour kicks off July 11th in West Palm Beach, Florida and runs through September 10th in Toronto, Ontario.

Check out the full list of cities and dates below and pick up tickets LiveNation.com starting April 19th.

July 11th – West Palm Beach, Florida (Coral City Amphitheatre)

July 13th – Tampa, Florida (MIDFLORIDA Credit Union)

July 16th – Atlanta, Georgia (Cadence Bank Amphitheatre)

July 21st – Virginia Beach, Virginia (Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre)

July 24th – Charlotte, North Carolina (PNC Music Pavilion)

July 25th – Raleigh, North Carolina (Coastal Credit Union Music Park)

July 28th – Clarkston, Michigan (DTE Energy Music Theatre)

July 31st – Maryland Heights, Missouri (Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre)

August 2nd – Woodlands, Texas (The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion)

August 3rd – Austin, Texas (Austin360 Amphitheatre)

August 6th – Kansas City, Missouri (Starlight Theatre)

August 9th – Phoenix, Arizona (Ak-Chin Pavilion)

August 14th – Mountain View, California (Shoreline Amphitheatre)

August 20th – Albuquerque, New Mexico (Isleta Amphitheatre)

August 22nd – Dallas, Texas (Dos Equis Pavilion)

August 25th – Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre)

August 31st – Syracuse, New York (St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre)

September 1st – Mansfield, Massachusetts (Xfinity Center)

September 10th – Toronto, Ontario (Budweiser Stage)