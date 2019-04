Nipsey Hussle sat down with Stephen Curry for a 5 Minutes From Home interview after his album Victory Lap dropped in February 2018. After his passing, a previously unreleased part has now been shared with everyone.

In the clip, Nip & Steph chop it up about fatherhood, world going crazy, raising kids with integrity, importance of confidence, being a leader, thinking differently, inspiring people,and more.

Watch the clip and the original interview below.