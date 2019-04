Beyoncé’s Netflix special Homecoming officially premiere on the platform and now her new project Homecoming: The Live Album is released. Featuring 40 tracks of live renditions of Beyoncé’s most popular songs that she performed during her set at Coachella. Also a new cover of Frankie Beverly and Maze’s 1981 classic “Before I Let Go”.

You can stream Homecoming: The Live Album in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.