Waka Flocka keeps his promise and drops his new mixtape titled Salute Me Or Shoot Me 6. Featuring eleven new songs and guest appearances by Prince Ink, Lotto Savage, Loudine, Rico, La4ss, Comethazine, and Jimmy Rocket. Hosted by DJ Trapaholics and DJ Big Tiny

Stream Salute Me Or Shoot Me 6 in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.