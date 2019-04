Kehlani welcomed her daughter Adeya Nomi in the world last month. She gets right back to work and liberates the official video for her latest While We Wait release “RPG” featuring 6LACK. Inspired by the Netflix original series The OA.

based onna true story & my favorite netflix show. 😂✨ — Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 17, 2019

Watch the clip below and download While We Wait now on iTunes/Google Play.