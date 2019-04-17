Music Video: Rich The Kid – Save That

Rich Forever Music‘s head honcho, Rich The Kid premieres the official video for his latest single “Save That”.

His The World Is Yours 2 tour kicks of on May 28th in Cincinnati, OH and runs through June 30th in Boston, MA.

Rich and his girlfriend Tori Brixx celebrated the birth of their son last week. He took to Instagram to share the moment with his fans:

“I’m so happy I must be living a dream. Thank you for having this beautiful baby, thank for making me better, thank you for being by my side always. You’re everything I can ever imagine. The most beautiful woman I’ve ever met inside and out 💙. I literally just delivered my baby boy. 💙 Biggest blessing. 🥺🙌🏾 I can’t believe it he’s here.”

Watch the “Save That” video and download The World Is Yours 2 now on iTunes/Google Play.