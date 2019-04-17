New Music: DJ Paul ft. Beanie Sigel – Real Money

DJ Paul will be releasing his new project Power, Pleasure & Painful Things on May 10th. He decides to give fans his new single “Real Money” featuring Beanie Sigel. He spoke about the project on Instagram:

Pre-order The New EP & Automatically Get My New Single “Real Money” Featuring @beaniesigelsp Now!!! Link In Bio!☝🏾 “Power, Pleasure & Painful Things” Droppin 5/10!!!

He will be headlining Thailand’s first weed festival since legalizationon 4/20 along with Yung Lean, T-Bone & more.

You can stream “Real Money” below and pre-order Power, Pleasure & Painful Things on iTunes/Google Play.