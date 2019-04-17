New Music: Smokepurpp – Repeat

Smokepurpp delivered official video for his record “Remember Me” a couple days back. To gear up for his upcoming project Lost Planet, he gives us his new single “Repeat”.

Stream “Repeat” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play. Lost Planet hits stores on April 19th.

Also check out his interview with Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg as they talk about his upcoming album Lost Planet, going on a world tour, importance of quality, Murda Beatz, Gucci Gang with Lil Pump and Gucci Mane, Deadstar 2, quitting drugs, addiction, creative process, having relatable content, passing of Nipsey Hussle, and more.