New Music: THURZ – Long Live

THURZ follows his Morris Day and The Time remake “777-9311” with another new record titled “Long Live”. This is the first official single from his upcoming project, Party In My Living Room. Produced by Jake One. Premiered by Complex. He spoke to them about the track stating:

“The track is about giving impactful people in my life their flowers while they can still smell them. An ode to all the family members and friends that have helped shaped my perspective as a man and human being Their teachings along with life experiences create the necessity for ‘realness’ to be cherished forever. Jake One provided the perfect soundscape to reflect on all that has inspired me. Honor those you love while they’re here.”

Stream “Long Live” below.