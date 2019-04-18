DJ Khaled To Perform On Saturday Night Live In May

DJ Khaled gearing up to release his new album Father Of Asahd on May 17th and now Saturday Night Live announces that he will be performing on the season finale on May 18th.

Hosting will be handled by Avengers: Endgame actor Paul Rudd for his first time on SNL. DJ Khaled will hit the stage new possibly for two performances.

The SNL official Twitter also announced Adam Sandler and Shawn Mendes on the 4th and Emma Thompson and the Jonas Brothers on the 11th.

Look for Khaled make an appearance in the upcoming film Bad Boys For Life.