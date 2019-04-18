ScHoolboy Q ‘CrasH Talk’ Album Artwork & Tracklist Revealed

After dropping “Numb Numb Juice” and “cHopstix”, ScHoolboy Q will be releasing his new album CrasH Talk on April 26th, The project will feature fourteen new songs and guest appearances by 6LACK, Ty Dolla Sign, YG, 21 Savage, Kid Cudi, Lil Baby, and more.

Check out the full tracklist below and pre-order CrasH Talk now on iTunes/Google Play.

1. Gang Gang

2. Tales

3. CHopstix

4. Numb Numb Juice

5. Drunk (feat. 6LACK)

6. Lies (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & YG)

7. 5200

8. Black Folk

9. Floating (feat. 21 Savage)

10. Dangerous (feat. Kid Cudi)

11. Die Wit Em

12. CrasH

13. Water (feat. Lil Baby)

14. Attention