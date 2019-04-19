Album Stream: Czarface – Double Dose Of Danger

Czarface released their joint project with Ghostface Killah titled Czarface Meets Ghostface at the beginning of the year. They return with their new project Double Dose Of Danger. Featuring ten new songs.

The album comes with a corresponding comic book. They took to Instagram to speak about the project:

“Czarface: Double Dose of Danger!! comic x soundtrack LP drops THIS Saturday for Record Store Day. First, follow Czarface as he takes down trophy hunters and the ivory trade in Africa, then return stateside as the “Chromed-out Crusader” teams up with kid sidekick Xave Rystarr to clash with a perpetrator and 5-0. Cover art by Lamour Supreme, story art by Grammy-nominated Benjamin Marra and dagger-throwing Dan McDaid. Stories written by me, all production by the Czar-Keys. Layout by @alfredo_socialstudies / Logan is pictured here, and he plays himself in the book. 🤘”

