Erick Sermon follows his single “My Style” with his new project Vernia. Featuring thirteen new tracks and guest appearances by RJ Payne, Yummy, AZ, Styles P, No Malice, Try Bishop, Kaelyn Kastle, Raekwon, N.O.R.E., Big K.R.I.T., Ricco Barrino, Nature, Keith Murray, Xzibit, David Banner, Shaquille O’Neal, Too Short, Devin The Dude, Kanzer, Rockwilder, Mic Cheks, Boogeyman, Ty Fyffe, DJ Battle Cat, and Apathy.

