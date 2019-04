Lizzo delivered his single “Tempo” featuring Missy Elliot back in March and now she follows up with her full project Cuz I Love You. Feturing eleven new songs and guest appearnces by Gucci Mane and Missy Elliott.

She recently his the stage at Coachella 2019’s first weekend and will return for another performance the second weekend.

Stream Cuz I Love You below or download a copy on iTunes now.