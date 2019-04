After building anticipation, Tech N9ne gives fans his new album N9NA. Featuring twenty-one new tracks and guest appearances by JL, King Iso, Maez301, FUTURISTIC, Krizz Kaliko, C-Mob, Navé Monjo, Jelly Roll, and Church Boii.

He’s currently on his It Goes Up Tour with special guests Krizz Kaliko, DAX, ¡Mayday!, and UBI. The tour will conclude on June 19th.

You can stream N9NA in it’s entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.