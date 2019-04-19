Music Video: Lil Dicky – Earth

After announcing his single with Justin Bieber, Lil Dicky premieres the official video for “Earth“.Directed by Nigel Tierney and Federico Heller. He spoke about track on Instagram:

“Hi. I think I have to start talking to you guys about this new song and video I’m putting out this week because I’m so excited. I’ve really never been this excited for anything in my life. I have so many things I want to tell you, but I just want to start with two simple words. Justin Bieber.”

He added:

“Hey! You mind if I give you some more info on this new song and video that’s coming out this week? Okay, well you guys like Sia? What about Ed Sheeran? Or what about Leonardo DiCaprio?”

Watch the official video below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play