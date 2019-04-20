Album Stream: Bun B & Statik Selektah – TrillStatik

Bun B and Statik Selektah recorded their new joint project TrillStatik live on YouTube during the week. They now drop the Tidal exclusive full album. Featuring ten new records and guest appearances by Fat Joe, Method Man, Talib Kweli, Lil Fame, Westside Gunn, Big K.R.I.T., Uncle Murda, Smoke DZA, Termanology, CJ Fly, Meechy Darko, Killa Kyleon, Grafh, Javonte, Wais P, Haile Supreme, and Propain. Statik Selektah made the announcement via Instagram:

“It’s out @tidal. Play it loud. Let me know your favorite song, or let me know when someone else does it. Ten songs. 11 hours. Documented. Love y’all. 💜”

You can stream TrillStatik in its entirety below. I’ve also included the video from their recording session.



