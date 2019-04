After dropping “3:19” at the topof the month, Fredo Bang delivers his new album Big Ape. Featuring twenty new songs and guest appearances NLE Choppa, Sada Baby, Tee Grizzley, YNW Melly, Yoshi, Blvd Quick, Mozzy, Celly Ru, One Theezy, and Kevin Gates.

You can stream Big Ape in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.