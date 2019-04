Nolan The Ninja released his Chuck Inglish-assisted track “2 Cents” back in March to build momentum and now just in time for 4/20 he premieres his new album SPORTEE. Featuring twenty-one new songs and guest appearances Jaye Prime, Latasha, Chuck Inglish, A-Minus, T3, Black Nix, Boog Brown, and Charlie Smarts.

You can stream SPORTEE below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play/BandCamp.