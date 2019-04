Shy Glizzy delivered his new project Covered N Blood. Featuring twelve new songs and guest appearances by 3 Glizzy and NBA YoungBoy. He took to Instagram to speak on the project:

“Survival of the fittest. 🐅 I put it all on the line for this shit. From my life to yours… This isn’t just music to me, it’s reality!”

You can stream Covered N Blood below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.