The guys discuss Beyonce’s new documentary and anticipate when she’ll drop her next album (9:54). They also discuss which artist move the needle in music (39:07), Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj tour (56:22) and festivities around 4/20!

Sleeper Picks Joe: Scarface – “I Seen A Man Die” Rory: UGK – “One Day” Mal: Shyne – “Commission” Parks: Cypress Hill – “Illusions”