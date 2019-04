Smoke DZA just his joint project with producer 183rd titled Ringside 7 with his new 4/20 EP titled BaconEggAndTrees. Featuring new seven tracks and guest appearances by Chelsie Denise, Shoota 93, POUNDS, Cory Gunz, Domo Genesis, and Abby Jasmine. Spoke about his project on Instagram:

“Let’s get this weekend started now! Everyday is 4/20 @thesmokersclub A soundtrack from me to you.. love 💨💨💨💨. #BaconEggAndTrees”

You can stream BaconEggAndTrees in its entirety below.