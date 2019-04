As promised Taylor Gang’s head man Wiz Khalifa celebrates 4/20 with his new mixtape titled Fly Times Vol. 1: The Good Fly Young. Featuring fourteen new records and guest appearances by Problem, Currensy, THEMXXNLIGHT, Ty Dolla Sign, Chevy Woods, Young Deji, and Sosamann. Also featuring production by ID Labs, Cardo, DJ Fresh, Harry Fraud, and Statik Selektah.

You can stream Fly Times Vol. 1: The Good Fly Young in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.