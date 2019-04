Cam’ron is putting the finishing touches on his project The Program 2 and now he delivers the official video for his track “Choppers” featuring Disco Black and Vellz. He recently spoke to Fader about the visual:

“I wanted to shoot something cinematic that told a story to kick off The Program 2. The mini-movie is just the preview. Shout out Disco Black and Vellz.”

Watch the video below and download “Choppers” now on iTunes/Google Play.