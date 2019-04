Chanel West Coast celebrates 4/20 with her new video “Sharon Stoned”. Directed by Pi and Ethan Lader. Featuring a cameo by Redman and Michael Rapaport. She spoke about the project on Instagram:

“Just dropped the stoner 4/20 anthem of 2019!!! 😜💚 #SharonStoned.”

Watch the video below. You can “Sharon Stoned” now on iTunes/Google Play.