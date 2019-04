24hrs follows his appearance on SK8’s “Private Party” with his own new single titled “Back Out” featuring Ty Dolla Sign and Dom Kennedy. Produced by Smash David. He previewed the record on Instagram a couple days ago:

“48HRS UNTIL MY NEW SINGLE DROPS “BACK OUT” featuring @tydollasign & @dopeitsdom, produced @smashdavid!!!! TAG TY or DOM. Tell them y’all ready. #privateclubrecords #backout.”

You can stream “Back Out” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.