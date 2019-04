Styles P is working on a new album titled S.P. The GOAT: Ghost Of All Time. He decides to drop his new single “Change” featuring Cris Streetz.

“My new album S.P The GOAT (Ghost Of All Time) in stores May 3rd. “Change” the first single available everywhere you stream music.”

Pre-order S.P. The GOAT: Ghost Of All Time now on iTunes/Google Play and pick it up on May 3rd.