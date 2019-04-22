Video: Kylie Jenner Previews New Travis Scott Song In New Kylie Cosmetics Commercial

Yesterday, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott destroyed all the rumors that their relationship was in a rocky patch as they were spotted cuddled up during Kayne’s Sunday Service Coachella set. Now today, Kylie shares a new ad for her upcoming KYBROWS collection for Kylie Cosmetics with a soundtrack to video a brand new song from her boyfriend Travis Scott.

No word on the title on the song but stay tuned for a possible release as the power couple continues to mesh their brands and bathe in dollar signs together.