B.o.B unretires with the official video for for his new song “Soul Glo”. The Motion Minds-directed visual recreates scenes from the classic Eddie Murphy film Coming To America.

He send a message to his fans that more new music is on the way. Stating:

“B.o.B is back make sure you follow him @bob”

Watch the clip below and download “Soul Glo” now on iTunes/Google Play.