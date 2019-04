Ohio producer Chuck Cross calls on Conway, Ty Farris and El Camino for a new track titled “C.S.T.M.“ Off of his new project Get Familiar, which features 13 new record and guest appearances by Conway, Ty Farris, El Camino, Ricky Ruckus, Napoleon Da Legend, Mic Todd, Sage Infinite & more.

Stream “C.S.T.M.“ below and download Get Familiar now on BandCamp.