Video: Juice WRLD Goes Sneaker Shopping In New York City

For the latest episode of Complex’s Sneaker Shopping series Joe La Puma links up with Juice WRLD at KITH to check out the kick and chop it up about skateboarding, influence from Odd Future, signature 999 No Vanity slip-on shoe, designer brands, basketball, Cam’ron, and more as he spends $42,032.28 on shoes and clothes.

Juice WRLD’s upcoming Death Race For Love tour with special guest Ski Mask The Slump God kicks off April 25th.

Watch the full interview below and download Death Race For Love now on iTunes/Google Play.