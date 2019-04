Lil Dicky just released his highly anticipated new single “Earth” a few days back. He sits down for an interview with Big Boy TV to talk about Travis Scott, influence from Kanye West, dream of being a comedian, “Earth”, the song taking three years to make, upcoming album, Justin Bieber, “Freaky Friday”, Leonardo DiCaprio’s environmental efforts, practicing abstinence for one year, new FX show, Kevin Hart, and more.

