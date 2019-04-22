Wiz Khalifa Announces Upcoming ‘The Decent Exposure Tour’

Wiz Khalifa follows his 4/20 video “Taylor” with announcement of his upcoming The Decent Exposure Tour.

Wiz will be hitting the road with French Montana, Playboi Carti, Chevy Woods, Moneybagg Yo, and DJ Drama. The tour kicks off July 9th in Atlanta and runs through August 15th in Boise, ID.

Check out the full list of dates and cities below and pick up your tickets starting April 26th 10AM EST on LiveNation.com.

You can download Fly Times Vol. 1: The Good Fly Young now on iTunes/Google Play.

July 9th – ATLANTA, GA (Cellairis Amphitheatre At Lakewood)

July 10th – CHARLOTTE, NC (PNC Music Pavilion)

July 12th – HOLMDEL, NJ (PNC Banks Art Center)

July 13th – HARTFORD, CT (Xfinity Theatre) *

July 14th – BOSTON, MA (Xfinity Center)

July 16th – WANTAGH, NY (Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater)

July 18th – CAMDEN, NJ (BB&T Pavilion)

July 19th – BRISTOW, VA (Jiffy Lube Live)

July 20th – PITTSBURGH, PA (Keybank Pavilion)

July 21st – DARIEN CENTER, NY (Darien Lake Amphitheater)

July 23rd – TORONTO, ON (Budweiser Stage)

July 24th – CINCINNATI, OH (Riverbend Music Center)

July 26th – INDIANAPOLIS, IN (Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center)

July 27th – CHICAGO, IL (Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre) *

July 28th – COLUMBUS, OH (Express Live!) *+^

July 30th – CLEVELAND, OH (Blossom Music Center)

July 31st – DETROIT, MI (DTE Energy Music Center)

August 1st – ST. LOUIS, MO (Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre)

August 2nd – CAMDENTON, MO (Ozarks Amphitheatre)

August 3rd – DALLAS, TX (Dos Equis Pavillion)

August 4th – SAN ANTONIO, TX (Majestic Theatre) *+^

August 6th – DENVER, CO (Fillmore Auditorium) *+^

August 7th – SALT LAKE CITY, UT (USANA Amphitheatre)

August 9th – IRVINE, CA (Fivepoint Amphitheatre)

August 10th – SAN DIEGO, CA (North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre)

August 11th – CONCORD, CA (Concord Pavilion) *

August 13th – AUBURN, WA (White River Amphitheatre)

August 14th – RIDGEFIELD, WA (Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre)

August 15th – BOISE, ID (Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre) *+^

* Playboi Carti not on this date.

+ French Montana not on this date.

. Moneybagg not on this date.

^ Not a Live Nation date.