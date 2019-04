LOUIEKNOWS gets an assist from Warhol.ss, Jose Guapo, and Thirsty P to shoot the visuals for his debut track “Bird Brains”. He spoke about his new single:

Today I’m dropping my first track “Bird Brains,” and na I’m not rapping, but it’s 2019 and directors can be artists too. I got my brothers Warhol.ss, Jose Guapo, and Thirsty P to come through with some fire on this Greg Dinero beat. Let me know what you think because we got more coming.

Watch the “Bird Brains” video below.