The-Dream dropped his massive project Ménage à Trois: Sextape Vol. 1, 2, 3 back in December he revisits the project with the official video for the track “Bedroom”. Directed by Mac Grant.



The-Dream is also in the studio working with Rihanna on her upcoming album.

You can download Ménage à Trois: Sextape Vol. 1, 2, 3 now on iTunes/Google Play.