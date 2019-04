DUCKWRTH is scheduled to drop his new album The Falling Man on May 17th. He calls on Rico Nasty and Medasin to assist with his new single “LOVE IS LIKE A MOSHPIT”.

Along with The Falling Man project, DUCKWRTH also promises a new album later this year.

You can stream “LOVE IS LIKE A MOSHPIT” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.