New Music: Flying Lotus – Spontaneous (Feat. Little Dragon) / Takashi

Flying Lotus is set to deliver his new album Flamagra on May 24th. He gives fans two new records “Spontaneous” featuring Little Dragon and “Takashi.” Flying Lotus spoke the new music on Instagram:

Took a trip to Japan last year and got to see the amazing @teamlab.planets visual installations. The experience and Takashi’s philosophy reminded me of our responsibility to bring magic to this world. That night, I started a song in my hotel room and called it “Takashi.”

Flamagra will feature 27 new songs and guest appearances by Anderson .Paak, George Clinton, Tierra Whack, Denzel Curry, Solange, Thundercat, and more.

You can stream “Spontaneous” and “Takashi” below and pre-order Flamagra now on iTunes.