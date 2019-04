Guapdad 4000 keeps the new music coming with a new track titled “California” featuring Yung Pinch and Harikiri. He recently spoke about the track and upcoming video:

“Still got so many features I’ll just drop them before the album! Smh @yungpinch @harikiri let’s fly to China and find somewhere to make it look like CA and shoot a video lmaooo.”

You can stream “California” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

