New Music: Lil Kim – No Auto Blanco

Lil Kim follows the release of his video “Go Awff” with her new single “No Auto Blanco” as she continues to build antcipation for her upcoming album 9. She took to Instagram to inform her fans of her album situation:

“eOne has pushed back the date of my album y’all. If you have any issue take it up with them. This has nothing to do with me. I am beyond upset with this and couldn’t wait to show you all what I’ve been working on. Also Spotify is hating on me. I can’t understand why after all of the favors I’ve done for them. Direct all of your energy towards them too.”

You can stream “No Auto Blanco” below. Stay tune for updates on the new release date for 9.