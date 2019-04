ScHoolboy Q is set to release his new album CrasH Talk on April 26th. He delivers his latest single titled “CrasH”. Produced by Boi-1da.

CrasH Talk will feature fourteen new songs and guest appearances by Travis Scott, 6LACK, Ty Dolla Sign, YG, 21 Savage, Kid Cudi, and more.

You can stream “CrasH” below and pre-order CrasH Talk now on iTunes/Google Play.