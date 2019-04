In this episode:

The guys return from the road and recap their latest leg of the tour (4:57). They also discuss Kanye West (18:08), the war between tech companies and government (45:23), Cardi B vs the blogs (61:54), Mal defends Russell Westbrook STILL (128:20) and much more!

Intro Song: Jadakiss – “My Lifestyle” (Remix) Fabolous – “Foreigners” Sleeper Picks Joe: Chris Echols – “He Can’t Love You” Rory: 11:11 – “All Year” Mal: Smoke DZA – “Sage + Pala Sonto” Parks: Your Old Droog – “World’s About to End”