Mach-Hommy rleased his project Tuez-Les Tous with DJ Muggs back in March. He gives fans more new music with his brand new record titled “Phi Slamma” featuring Your Old Droog and Tha God Fahim. Produced by Nicholas Craven

<span

data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px;

overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;”

class=”mce_SELRES_start”></span>